Sisodia calls for legal proceedings against DU

Education Minister Manish Sisodia has directed the Directorate of Higher Education to initiate legal proceedings against Delhi University in regard to alleged irregularities related to the governing bodies of six of its colleges, government sources said.

In an unprecedented move, in response to lack of response from DU to “repeated correspondence” regarding truncated governing bodies, Mr. Sisodia apprehended a “conspiracy to cover up corruption” in these colleges.

According to sources, regularly constituted governing bodies of colleges, both partially and fully funded by the Delhi government had not been reconstituted and these were functioning with truncated governing bodies since March 2019.

DU, according to sources, had been sent “repeated reminders” to send six names of nominees of Delhi government to the institutions which include Lakshmibai College, Kalindi College, Keshav Mahavidyalaya, Aditi College, Maharishi Valmiki College of Education and Deen Dayal Upadhyay College but had not sent the complete panel of names to the colleges concerned.

A few of these colleges, according to sources, were also understood to have initiated the process of the election of the chairperson in the absence of a complete panel.

This, sources quoted the Education Minister as having said, seemed to “indicate a conspiracy to cover up corruption in these colleges” in response to which, they said, Mr. Sisodia had directed the Department to “move legal proceedings against the university of Delhi.”