Sisodia: BJP has no vision for MCD for next 5 years 

November 22, 2022 01:41 am | Updated 01:41 am IST - New Delhi

The senior AAP leader launched the ‘Kejriwal Ki Sarkar, Kejriwal Ka Paarshad’ campaign

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the launch of the ‘Kejriwal Ki Sarkar, Kejriwal Ka Paarshad’ campaign for the MCD elections on Monday. | Photo Credit: R.V. MOORTHY

AAP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday launched the ‘Kejriwal Ki Sarkar, Kejriwal Ka Paarshad’ campaign, urging Delhiites to pick a ward councillor from the Aam Aadmi Party to ensure that it comes to power in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

ADVERTISEMENT

He alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has done nothing in the past 15 years in the MCD and has no vision for the next five years as well.

“The Kejriwal government is set to win in the MCD, but if the BJP wins even one seat, they will impede development work in their area,” Mr. Sisodia said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He added that the BJP leaders have “no agenda” other than targeting Mr. Kejriwal and hurling abuses at him. “They are contesting the elections only on the premise of abusing Arvind Kejriwal.”

Trending

  1. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Netherlands squad and schedule
  2. Mangaluru auto rickshaw blast | Prime suspect procured SIM card in Coimbatore
  3. Mangaluru auto rickshaw blast: Bomber identified as Mohammed Shariq, a terror accused on the run
  4. Theatrisation is amalgamation of headquarters based on operational considerations: Lt. Gen. Ajai Singh
  5. Charting the economic journey ahead

None of the BJP candidates have the guts to share any successful development work from their tenure of 15 years in MCD, he further said.

The Deputy CM said that when people gave the responsibility of Delhi to Mr. Kejriwal, he made world-class schools and hospitals, reduced electricity bills to zero and improved road transport, water supply and public transport facilities immensely. “In contrast to this, when BJP was given a chance in the MCD, they failed to fulfil their most primary and crucial responsibility of keeping Delhi neat and clean,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / election

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US