Sisodia: BJP has no vision for MCD for next 5 years 

The senior AAP leader launched the ‘Kejriwal Ki Sarkar, Kejriwal Ka Paarshad’ campaign

November 22, 2022 01:41 am | Updated 01:41 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the launch of the ‘Kejriwal Ki Sarkar, Kejriwal Ka Paarshad’ campaign for the MCD elections on Monday.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the launch of the ‘Kejriwal Ki Sarkar, Kejriwal Ka Paarshad’ campaign for the MCD elections on Monday. | Photo Credit: R.V. MOORTHY

AAP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday launched the ‘Kejriwal Ki Sarkar, Kejriwal Ka Paarshad’ campaign, urging Delhiites to pick a ward councillor from the Aam Aadmi Party to ensure that it comes to power in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

He alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has done nothing in the past 15 years in the MCD and has no vision for the next five years as well.

“The Kejriwal government is set to win in the MCD, but if the BJP wins even one seat, they will impede development work in their area,” Mr. Sisodia said.

He added that the BJP leaders have “no agenda” other than targeting Mr. Kejriwal and hurling abuses at him. “They are contesting the elections only on the premise of abusing Arvind Kejriwal.”

None of the BJP candidates have the guts to share any successful development work from their tenure of 15 years in MCD, he further said.

The Deputy CM said that when people gave the responsibility of Delhi to Mr. Kejriwal, he made world-class schools and hospitals, reduced electricity bills to zero and improved road transport, water supply and public transport facilities immensely. “In contrast to this, when BJP was given a chance in the MCD, they failed to fulfil their most primary and crucial responsibility of keeping Delhi neat and clean,” he added.

