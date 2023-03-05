ADVERTISEMENT

Sisodia being mentally tortured by CBI to sign papers with false charges: AAP

March 05, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Court had extended AAP leader’s custody till March 6

The Hindu Bureau

Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi addressing the media on the arrest of Manish Sisodia, in Delhi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday claimed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was “mentally torturing” senior party leader Manish Sisodia, arrested in a corruption case related to the now­-scrapped excise policy, and pressuring him to sign papers containing false charges.

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “The CBI has arrested him [Mr. Sisodia] in a fabricated case. Due to lack of evidence, the CBI’s game is now to get Mr. Sisodia to admit to all the baseless allegations through torture. Mr. Sisodia on Saturday had also informed the court through his lawyer that he was being tortured with prolonged questioning.”

On Saturday, a Delhi court extended Mr. Sisodia’s CBI custody by two days. Special judge M.K. Nagpal directed the CBI not to ask him the same questions repeatedly after Mr. Sisodia termed it “mental harassment”.

Senior AAP leader and MLA Atishi said the CBI had failed to prove any corruption charges against Mr. Sisodia and was therefore trying to extract a confession to please their political bosses in the BJP. “Despite thousands of hours of investigation, the full-time involvement of over 500 officers, thousands of pages of chargesheets, and over 50 hours of raids, the investigation agencies have not been able to prove the corruption of even one rupee against Mr. Sisodia,” Ms. Atishi said.

She added that Mr. Sisodia was not named in the CBI’s first chargesheet nor in the CBI’s supplementary chargesheet or in the ED’s chargesheet.

AAP shaken

Reacting to the allegations, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that Mr. Sisodia’s arrest has “shaken the entire AAP”, which is now trying to portray him as a “political victim”.

“Manish Sisodia is the key mastermind of the scams of the Aam Aadmi Party government, especially the liquor scam. As his CBI custody has been extended, strong evidence is emerging against him due to which AAP is panicking,” Mr. Kapoor said.

“AAP leaders know and understand that Mr. Sisodia is now trapped and he will have to stay in jail for a long time. It would be better if the Aam Aadmi Party apologises to the public for his misdeeds instead of getting bail for its corrupt leader,” he said.

