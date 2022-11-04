Sisodia bats for skill-based education of students

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said there is a need to focus on technical education and skill building in the country so that students will be employable after completing their course.

Interacting with students of Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Khichripur about their career aspirations after they finish the course, Mr. Sisodia said, “In India, as well as in several other developing countries, children are unfairly made to believe that unless they complete their graduation, they would not be able to achieve much professionally. On the contrary, in developed countries, the focus lies on technical education and skill building.”

He added that thousands of graduates are today lining up for jobs in the market for which class eighth-passed students are also eligible. “In such a situation, what is the use of a graduate degree which cannot empower students to find suitable employment?”

The Delhi government has been promoting skill-based education over the past few years and, to this end, opened the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University, which focusses on courses that make students employable by equipping them with skills based on industry needs.

Speaking about his discussion with students, Mr. Sisodia said that to empower children to adopt professional courses, students of ITIs must inspire school students to take this route for education. “A programme will be designed in which students and graduates of ITI can interact with school students, share their experiences and encourage children to pursue professional courses in ITIs.”