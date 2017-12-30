Sisodia asks L-G to inspect govt offices

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday asked Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal to visit some government offices and interact with people waiting in lines before taking a decision on the AAP government’s proposal to start home delivery of services.

The L-G had returned the government’s proposal to start doorstep delivery of 40 services, like application for water connections and drivers licences, earlier this week, observing that end-to-end digitisation was the way to go.

Mr. Sisodia wrote to the L-G inviting him to come along on inspections of offices that deal with the public to understand their problems and then take a call on the proposal.

The government had proposed setting up a service through which mobile sahayaks or helpers would visit the homes of applicants to assist in the process. The L-G had said the system would leave open the possibility of corruption and threaten the safety of citizens.