Sisodia asks bureaucrat to explain why free yoga scheme discontinued

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday sent a letter to the Secretary of Directorate of Training and Technical Education over a decision to allegedly discontinue the AAP government’s flagship programme of providing yoga instructors to citizens for free.

The Secretary has been given 24 hours to respond.

“‘Dilli ki Yogshala’ is the flagship programme of the Govt. of Delhi to promote meditation and yoga. Even the PM promotes Yoga. Secretary TTE is wrongly trying to discontinue the programme and sabotage the efforts of the Delhi government,” the letter read.