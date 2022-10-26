Delhi

Sisodia asks bureaucrat to explain why free yoga scheme discontinued

Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

:

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday sent a letter to the Secretary of Directorate of Training and Technical Education over a decision to allegedly discontinue the AAP government’s flagship programme of providing yoga instructors to citizens for free.

The Secretary has been given 24 hours to respond.

“‘Dilli ki Yogshala’ is the flagship programme of the Govt. of Delhi to promote meditation and yoga. Even the PM promotes Yoga. Secretary TTE is wrongly trying to discontinue the programme and sabotage the efforts of the Delhi government,” the letter read.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 26, 2022 1:36:44 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/sisodia-asks-bureaucrat-to-explain-why-free-yoga-scheme-discontinued/article66054689.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY