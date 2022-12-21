Sisodia approves ₹10 cr water recycling plant in Bawana

December 21, 2022 02:11 am | Updated 02:11 am IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi’s Water Minister Manish Sisodia has approved a 2 million gallons a day (MGD) water recycling plant in Bawana at a cost of around ₹10.3 crore, the Delhi Jal Board said in a statement on Tuesday. The plant will help in providing round-the-clock water supply in the city, the statement added.  It will be constructed at the 20-MGD Bawana water treatment plant and will help prevent the wastage of water, said officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Around 8% wastewater is generated in the process of purifying water to make it potable. To purify 100 MGD of water, about 8 MGD of wastewater is generated. This water can be recycled and turned into potable water. Recycling plant is a modified water treatment plant, which can handle a higher pollution load,” the DJB statement added. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / water

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US