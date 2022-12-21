Sisodia approves ₹10 cr water recycling plant in Bawana

December 21, 2022 02:11 am | Updated 02:11 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi’s Water Minister Manish Sisodia has approved a 2 million gallons a day (MGD) water recycling plant in Bawana at a cost of around ₹10.3 crore, the Delhi Jal Board said in a statement on Tuesday. The plant will help in providing round-the-clock water supply in the city, the statement added. It will be constructed at the 20-MGD Bawana water treatment plant and will help prevent the wastage of water, said officials.

“Around 8% wastewater is generated in the process of purifying water to make it potable. To purify 100 MGD of water, about 8 MGD of wastewater is generated. This water can be recycled and turned into potable water. Recycling plant is a modified water treatment plant, which can handle a higher pollution load,” the DJB statement added.

