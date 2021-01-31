Sisodia alleges BJP doctored video of CM Kejriwal showing support to farm laws

New Delhi:

31 January 2021

‘They are using Mr. Kejriwal’s name so that his voice may lend some credibility to the laws,’ says Delhi Deputy Chief Minister

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia on Sunday said that the BJP was spreading an edited, doctored version of an interview of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on social media in which he appeared to be seen supporting the three new agriculture laws.

“It’s unfortunate that the BJP has to doctor a video to get public support for their farm laws. They are using Mr. Kejriwal’s name so that his voice may lend some credibility to the laws,” Mr. Sisodia said.

He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP had not been able to convince the country that the farm laws were beneficial and were resorting to defame the farmers. “The people of the country have realised that the people behind the violence at Red Fort were from the BJP and not farmers. They have lost all credibility,” Mr. Sisodia alleged.

The public had exposed the attempts of the BJP to try and create chaos and discredit the farmer protests. The public now had hate for the BJP and the Prime Minister had lost the trust of the country, Mr. Sisodia alleged.

“PM and BJP leaders have failed to convince the people about the benefits of the farm laws and are therefore putting words in Arvind Kejriwal’s mouth so that their law may be seen credible if it comes from his mouth. This is a new low for the party and we will file a complaint and take legal action,” the Minister said.

At a press conference he played both versions of the video to show how the BJP has doctored the clip from an interview of the Chief Minister.