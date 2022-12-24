Sisodia accuses L-G of bypassing elected govt., shoots off letter

December 24, 2022 11:02 am | Updated 11:02 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday wrote a letter to Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, accusing him of bypassing the elected government and its Cabinet by issuing orders directly to bureaucrats and asking for files.

“Your office has, in the recent past, resorted to the practice of calling for files from various departments through their respective Secretaries, the Chief Secretary and transacting business thereon such as approving the issuance of notifications etc., completely bypassing the Minister concerned as also the Cabinet,” Mr. Sisodia said in the letter.

The Deputy Chief Minister alleged that the L-G’s “recent actions” were contrary to law. “This unwholesome development, apart from being contrary to settled tradition and practice pertaining to the transaction of business of the government, is contrary to the applicable constitutional provisions,” he further said.

He requested Mr. Saxena to “take timely and necessary corrective steps so as to eschew avoidable controversy and embarrassment which would doubtless not be in the best interest of the residents of the NCT of Delhi”.

The letter is the latest in a series of heated exchanges between the AAP government and the L-G.

Hitting out at Mr. Sisodia, Delhi BJP spokespersons Harish Khurana and Praveen Shankar Kapoor, in a joint statement, said the letter written by him clearly reflects that the Delhi government continues to follow the politics of “confrontation and conflict”.

They said that Mr. Sisodia in the letter talks of following constitutional procedures and respect for cohesive working, but has himself for the third time crossed the administrative limits and violated the constitutional authority of the L-G by writing the letter.

“Several times several courts have said that the L-G is authorised for matters of services, i.e. transfer postings of officials. It is clear under the amended constitutional procedures that the L-G is authorised to call for any files. Hence, one fails to understand why Mr. Sisodia has again raked up these issues,” they further said.

