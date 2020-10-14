Sisodia accuses Centre of doing nothing to stop crop burning

Minister also questions EPCA’s role

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday attacked the Central government over air pollution due to stubble burning and accused it of doing nothing throughout the year to control it.

“The Centre has completely failed to save north India from pollution. While the Delhi government works continuously to stop pollution throughout the year, the Centre sits idle,” Mr. Sisodia said, adding that increased pollution caused by stubble burning and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic make for a “dangerous combination”.

“North India is suffering from the adverse consequences of Centre’s inaction. Why does the Centre not take any steps to save the lives of the residents of north India?” he said.

Punjab villages

Mr. Sisodia said that pollution from stubble burning is not only a problem for Delhiites but also a matter of great concern for people living in Punjab villages the stubble is set on fire.

“I request the Environment Pollution (Prevention & Control) Authority to look into why the Centre and other State governments do not do any work to control pollution around the year. Has the EPCA also failed to make these governments take action to control pollution? Now it seems like that,” he said.

Mr. Sisodia added that the Centre will have to take responsibility for preventing pollution throughout north India.