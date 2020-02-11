Sirsa siblings fail to secure govt. jobs, found dead

Unable to secure government jobs, a brother and a sister, preparing for competitive exams for over a year, were found dead in Sirsa on Sunday morning, the police said on Monday.

The two were also unhappy over the death of their mother, who had been suffering from a heart ailment and died six months ago, said Station House Officer, Civil Lines police station, Inspector Amit Kumar.

The siblings were declared brought dead at Civil Hospital. The man (34) held a degree in Mass Communication, and his sister (37) was a postgraduate in two subjects from Punjab University.

Coaching classes

Both siblings were taking coaching classes at the same institute.

The bodies were handed over to the family after post-mortem and their last rites were performed.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday (10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.)