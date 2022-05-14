Single-use plastic banned in Delhi secretariat from June 1

Reusable alternatives made of metal, bamboo, and paper will be prioritised: Rai

The Delhi government on Saturday announced its plan to ban single-use plastic in the Delhi Secretariat from June 1.

“In the first phase, the use-and-throw pens and water bottles will be prohibited in the Delhi Secretariat. Banners, posters and food cutlery made from single-use plastic will also be banned in the Delhi Secretariat premises,” Environment Minister Gopal Rai said.

Mr. Rai said reusable alternatives made of metal, bamboo, paper and other earthy materials will be prioritised.

Citing that plastic spoons and forks, straws, polythene, and plastic glasses are made of single-use plastics that cannot be reused and are discarded, the Minister added that single-use plastic contributes significantly to pollution.