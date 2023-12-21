Single ticket for all modes of travel in Delhi soon: Kailash Gahlot

December 21, 2023 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi government will soon launch a system under which people in the city will be able to travel on multiple modes of transportation using a single ticket, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Wednesday.

The Minister told The Hindu that the Delhi Transport Department is in initial stages of giving shape to the idea.

Commuters will be able to board autorickshaws, buses, cabs and the metro using a single ticket, which will be available online, he added.

“The Transport Department will allow commuters to buy these tickets from the Open Network For Digital Commerce (ONDC) and avail different commute options from aggregator platforms that have signed up with the platform,” said Mr. Gahlot.

“You can book a ticket online, step out of your house, board the autorickshaw, then a metro or bus, all with that one ticket,” he added.

The Minister said his department is yet to determine ticket rates and still in the process of finalising the multi-modal integration needed for the seamless working of the system.

The Department is also in the final stages of signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to move from paper tickets to digital ticketing for public buses in the city, said the Minister. “Commuters will now be able to buy bus tickets on WhatsApp instead of haggling with conductors,” he added.

Mr. Gahlot said digital ticketing is a necessary step since digitisation will help the department ascertain the traffic flow, understand the need to increase buses on certain routes and deduce the data to improve the frequency and regularity of buses.