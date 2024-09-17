GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Single girl child quota has given us a chance to open up, make friends, say new DU students

Published - September 17, 2024 12:58 am IST - New Delhi

Ashna Butani
Darshani Sengar is one of the students who have secured admission at DU colleges via the quota.

Darshani Sengar is one of the students who have secured admission at DU colleges via the quota. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

For 17-year-old Anshika Singh, her favourite thing about studying at Miranda House in Delhi University (DU) is her new-found independence in a big city.

The student, who hails from Haryana’s Rohtak, is one of the 764 entrants in the university under its new supernumerary single girl child quota, which allots one seat in each programme across undergraduate courses for female students who are single children. Last year, a similar quota was introduced for orphaned students.

Ms. Singh, who lost her parents at a young age and began tutoring students at the age of 15, said the quota came as a blessing after years of having to look after herself, despite receiving affection and care from her grandparents.

“I miss my grandparents, and they even call me three or four times a day since I started college, but at the same time, I’m enjoying this feeling of freedom,” she said.

‘Progressive step’

Miranda House principal Bijayalaxmi Nanda lauded the quota as a “progressive step”. “So far, we have admitted 43 single girl students via this quota across our programmes,” she said.

DU Registrar Vikas Gupta said the quota has been especially useful in encouraging girls to further their education. “Many families do not prioritise girls’ education even today,” he said.

For Darshani Sengar, 18, the quota came as a saving grace as she almost lost out on admission to her dream college after falling short by one mark in the Common University Entrance Test. “Thanks to this quota, I got admission to Miranda House in the Political Science course, which was my first preference,” she said.

She said she watched webinars organised by the university to understand how to apply through the quota, for which she also required an affidavit signed by a gazetted officer as certification of her single child status.

“While there is one seat reserved in every programme, the rest of the admission procedure is the same for those who have applied via the quota. They are given the best possible preference and if in the second round, a student who has applied via the quota gets a seat higher on her preference list, under unreserved category or any other category, the student can avail of that too,” said a DU admissions officer.

