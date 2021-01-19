Singer held for extorting money from man by posing as Delhi Police officer

New Delhi

19 January 2021 00:21 IST

Accused committed crime after he lost job during lockdown

A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly impersonating a policeman and extorting money from a person in south-east Delhi’s Govindpuri, the police said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Vishal Mishra from MP, a club singer, lost his job during the lockdown, they said.

Complainant Rajinder Singh came to Govindpuri police station, saying the incident happened when he was sitting in Meera Bai Park without mask as he was smoking a cigarette. He told the police that a man, who introduced himself as inspector Yogesh from Lajpat Nagar, Crime Branch, asked him to pay ₹2,000 for smoking in public.

Accused takes ₹8,000

The complainant agreed to pay the fine. Later, Mishra showed him a gun, threatened to take him to police station and book him under Arms Act if he did not pay him ₹15,000. The victim got scared and agreed to pay him ₹8,000.

“During investigation, the police nabbed the accused from Meera Bai Park,” said DCP (South-East) R.P. Meena.

The accused took to crime as he was struggling financially. He had come to his uncle’s house in Govindpuri, the DCP said.

There is a COVID-19 challan in Delhi of ₹2,000 for not wearing mask in public following which he planned to extort money from people by impersonating as a police officer and also arranged a toy pistol, he added. One toy pistol, mobile phone, and ₹8,000 were recovered from the accused.