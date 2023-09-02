HamberMenu
Sin committed by installing 'shivlings' as fountains, LG should apologise to nation: Bharadwaj on G20 Summit prep

The Delhi minister also alleged that the BJP was "silent" after knowing that the shivling fountains were installed under beautification work being overseen by the LG.

September 02, 2023 05:33 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj. File

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi minister and senior AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Saturday alleged that a "sin" has been committed by installing 'shivlings' as fountains in a public space, and Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena should apologise to the nation for the act.

The LG, however, countered the charge, saying, "I see it as a piece of art. I cannot comment on the opinion of others." Mr. Bharadwaj levelled the allegation during an interaction with media after inspection of work being done to beautify roads for the G20 Summit next week.

Asked about the shivling fountains row, he said, “A sin has been committed by installing shivlings as fountains in a public place.”

"In public fountains, treated wastewater is circulated. We offer holy water to a shivling, the symbol of Lord Shiva. It belongs in temples and homes and not in public places... LG should apologise to the nation over this," Mr. Bharadwaj said.

On Saturday, in an interaction with PTI, Lt Governor Saxena, said, "What they are calling a shivling is an imagination of the sculptor that is reflected as fountains. India is a country where every particle is believed to have God in it. Fine if you see God in it. I see it as a piece of art, and I cannot comment on opinions of others." The Delhi minister also alleged that the BJP was "silent" after knowing that the shivling fountains were installed under beautification work being overseen by the LG.

"BJP's silence on the matter exposes its sham of being a 'thekedar' of Hindu religion," Mr. Bharadwaj charged.

There was no immediate reaction from the saffron party.

On other preparations for the G20 Summit, Mr. Bharadwaj said, "Advance life support team will accompany every carcade movement of VVIPs." Asked about the Aditya L-1 mission, he said, "We salute the foresight of our forefathers and scientists who built institutions like ISRO, IITs and the IISC, infused a scientific temper which has resulted in Chandrayaan-3 success, and a solar mission now."

