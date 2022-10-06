Simply procedure to obtain NOCs: L-G tells Fire Department

A Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official demonstrates the working of a robotic fire fighting equipment in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena directed the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) to amend its “archaic” fire safety rules before Diwali, including the procedure to obtain a No Objection Certificate, in a move aimed at benefiting the owners of small businesses, restaurants and nursing homes, among other establishments in the Capital.

In a review meeting on Wednesday, the L-G also gave a go-ahead to 16 more fire stations and 130 fire tenders in the city.

“The Lieutenant-Governor reviewed fire safety preparedness in the Capital yesterday and issued specific instructions to the DFS to rationalize and simplify the procedures for obtaining fire NOC without compromising on safety parameters,” Raj Niwas stated.

“He underlined that for any regulation to succeed in achieving purpose it has to be made compliable, else it just becomes a tool to harass common people,” Raj Niwas added. The L-G has asked for the revisions in procedural guidelines to be put in place before Diwali.

This was required so that the owners of small eateries, restaurants, nursing homes, showrooms and other establishments, don’t have to run from pillar to post to obtain fire clearances, Raj Niwas stated.

“The L-G instructed officials to identify at least 50 locations prone to fire mishaps and deploy fire tenders at these locations and integrate them with the ambulance services so as to ensure quick response in case of any emergency,” Raj Niwas said.

Mr. Saxena directed an increase in the number of fire stations in the city from the existing 64 to at least 80 and in fire tenders to at least 350 from the present 220.