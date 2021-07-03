SIM card dealer arrested for forgery, cheating customers

NEW DELHI

03 July 2021 00:35 IST

Accused fudged Aadhaar card details

A 27-year-old SIM card dealer was arrested from south Delhi in connection with a forgery and cheating case, police said on Friday. The accused has been identified as Naushad Khan, a resident of Tughlakabad Extension, they said.

According to police, one Rohan, a resident of Dakshinpuri, lodged a complaint saying that someone has got a SIM card issued in his name fraudulently by using his Aadhaar card. He also said that he was not using the SIM.

During investigation, it was revealed that only half of the Aadhaar card details attached with the SIM card application form belonged to Rohan whereas the other half belonged to someone else, the police said.

Police nabbed the vendor Naushad Khan who said that he had issued the SIM card to Rohan, while also registering another SIM issued in the complainant’s name without his knowledge, a senior police officer said. Khan had deliberately changed parts of Rohan’s Aadhaar card information, police said.

He has further confirmed that he was issuing the SIM card in the name of another agent Amit, who had closed his agency and surrendered it to the company, but on official records showed that it did not cease functioning. He has also said that he had issued several such SIMs in other persons’ name without their knowledge, the officer said.

Khan sold these SIMs to one person from Sangam Vihar who used to sell them to alleged group of cheaters, police said, adding that further investigation is under way.