Sikkim Police personnel kills three colleagues over offensive remarks against his wife

Shot at point blank range in Delhi, two die on the spot, one person is declared brought dead

Shot at point blank range in Delhi, two die on the spot, one person is declared brought dead

A Sikkim Police personnel killed three of his colleagues at the national capital’s Haiderpur water treatment plant in the Rohini area of the city on Monday, allegedly over disrespectful remarks made against his wife by the deceased. The police said that the men had been deployed at the plant for its security by the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB).

A complaint on the incident was received at the K.N. Katzu Marg Police Station.

Upon reaching the spot, the police said that three persons belonging to the Sikkim Police had been shot at, of which two had died on the spot and one was critically wounded and transferred to the Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical Hospital, where he was declared brought dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-Rohini) Pranav Tayal said.

The accused, identified as Lance Naik Prabin Rai, 32, belongs to the IRB of the Sikkim Police. The police said the accused had confessed to shooting his colleagues at around 3 p.m. at the plant’s barracks. The deceased have been identified as Commander Pinto Namgyal Bhutia, Constable Indra Lal Chhetri, and Constable Dhanhang Subba .

During enquiry, the accused, who surrendered soon afterwards at the Samaypur Badli Police Station, said that the deceased caused him "mental harassment" and used to make disrespectful remarks against his wife, the DCP said.