Delhi

Sikhs “cheated” under Congress rule, says Lekhi

The Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi on Saturday said the 1984 Sikh carnage was still alive in hearts even after 37 years.

Sikhs, Ms. Lekhi said, had “always been cheated” during the Congress rule and were given false assurances in the name of an SIT (Special Investigation Team) to probe the 1984 riots. They were forced to await justice till the formation of the Narendra Modi government.

“After the ‘84 riots, even those who were Gandhians started leaving Congress. Not only this, Congress only pretended to set up 4 commissions, nine committees and two SITs but despite all this the accused never got punished,” she said.

It was, she added, only after the Modi government set up an SIT in 2015 that the case was reopened and culprits started getting punished.


