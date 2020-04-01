Sikh organisation approaches govt. as people seek shelter at gurdwara

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Wednesday said it had approached government authorities after a large number of people gathered at the Majnu Ka Tila gurdwara, seeking shelter.
DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that 205 people, who had taken shelter at the gurdwara, had been shifted to a school in Nehru Vihar by the authorities.
“Migrant workers from Faridabad, Noida and Gurugram had reached the Majnu Ka Tila gurdwara hoping to catch a bus for Punjab. Initially, we had arranged for buses to send people back but due to the lockdown, it could not be continued and hence we had approached both the Punjab and Delhi governments,” said Mr. Sirsa.
He added that the DSGMC would provide food to the people who were shifted, as requested by the authorities.
