Sikh body begins free transport for patients

The Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Saturday said that a free medical transportation facility has been launched for COVID-19 patients requiring assistance with mobility.

Under the first phase, 12 ambulances equipped with modern medical facilities have been rolled out in the Capital, it said.

Safe services

DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, “The ambulances have been rolled out so that needy people can be provided convenient, reliable and safe transport services at the earliest for all COVID-19 medical trips, besides other emergencies such as accidents, injuries, natural calamities or scheduled check-ups.”

The ambulances have been stationed at gurdwaras under the DSGMC across the city, including Gurdwara Moti Bagh, Gurdwara Nanak Piao and Guru Harikrishan Public School Hari Nagar.

While helpline numbers have been set up, a central control room has also been set up by the DSGMC for free medical facilities.

Free taxis

Stating that there will also be available free taxis equipped with essential protective gears, Mr. Sirsa said: “They will be operated by a specially trained drivers following proper sanitary, safety and hygienic measures as per the government guidelines issued to contain the outbreak. The free taxi ride will enable mobility support and access to healthcare for COVID-19-related emergencies which is becoming a major challenge in Delhi.”