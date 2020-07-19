Sikh body begins free transport for patients

The Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Saturday said that a free medical transportation facility has been launched for COVID-19 patients requiring assistance with mobility.
Under the first phase, 12 ambulances equipped with modern medical facilities have been rolled out in the Capital, it said.
Safe services
DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, “The ambulances have been rolled out so that needy people can be provided convenient, reliable and safe transport services at the earliest for all COVID-19 medical trips, besides other emergencies such as accidents, injuries, natural calamities or scheduled check-ups.”
The ambulances have been stationed at gurdwaras under the DSGMC across the city, including Gurdwara Moti Bagh, Gurdwara Nanak Piao and Guru Harikrishan Public School Hari Nagar.
While helpline numbers have been set up, a central control room has also been set up by the DSGMC for free medical facilities.
Free taxis
Stating that there will also be available free taxis equipped with essential protective gears, Mr. Sirsa said: “They will be operated by a specially trained drivers following proper sanitary, safety and hygienic measures as per the government guidelines issued to contain the outbreak. The free taxi ride will enable mobility support and access to healthcare for COVID-19-related emergencies which is becoming a major challenge in Delhi.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath