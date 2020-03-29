Sikh body asks residentsto donate food items

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Sunday asked for donations to continue providing food to people affected by the nationwide lockdown put in place to contain the COVID-19 spread.

“We appeal to all citizens to donate grocery items and ration like rice, pulses, flour, vegetable, spices etc. at their nearest gurdwaras to feed around one lakh migrant labourers, street children, homeless people, coolies and daily-wage earners everyday in coordination with the Delhi government,” said DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

He added that the DSGMC has been providing langar to around 50,000 persons daily and aims to double the number in the coming days. He said people can donate at any gurdwara managed by DSGMC or transfer the money directly at DSGMC’s bank account.

At present, the DSGMC said langar is being prepared at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, Gurdwara Sis Ganj, Gurdwara Majnu Ka Tilla and Gurdwara Bala Sahib, he said, adding that plans have been made for the same at Guru Tegh Bahadur engineering institutes at Rajauri Garden and 19 other Sikh education institutions run by the committee.