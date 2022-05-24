Significant dip in temperature as rain lashes Delhi

Winds gusting up to 75 km/hr leads to power outage and uprooted trees; flight operations disrupted; lowest minimum temperature recorded for May in a decade

An uprooted tree at Subhash Nagar after heavy rains and thunderstorm hit Delhi-NCR on Monday. The rain brought the much-needed relief from the scorching heatwave in the Capital. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Gusty winds accompanied with moderate rain lashed the Capital on Monday bringing the minimum temperature down from 29 degrees Celsius to 17.2 degrees Celsius, nine degrees below normal. The thunderstorm brought a much-needed respite from the sweltering heat.

The maximum temperature recorded was 31.5 degrees Celsius which was nine degrees below normal. Winds blowing between 40-50 kmph and gusting to over 75 kmph uprooted trees and caused power outages in several parts of the city.

Over 50 complaints related to waterlogging and over 200 complaints about uprooted trees were received, the Public Works Department said.

Waterlogging points

A PWD official said waterlogging complaints came from Pul Prahladpur, Azadpur and Barapulla flyover. No complaints, however, were received from ITO and Minto Bridge which are among the most vulnerable points regarding waterlogging in the Capital.

The Delhi airport also reported disruptions in flight operation from 6.30 a.m. to 9 a.m. due to bad weather. Traffic snarls were also reported in various stretches of the city.

Delhi Fire Service (DFS) director Atul Garg said four calls regarding building collapse were received. The first incident happened at 5.51 a.m. in Paschim Vihar’s Jawalapuri in which three persons sustained minor injuries and were shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital.

The second incident was reported at 6.05 a.m. in Gokulpuri. No injuries were reported. The third incident happened at 6.28 a.m. near Shankar Road in Old Rajinder Nagar where two persons sustained minor injuries and were shifted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Three persons sustained injuries in the fourth incident. They were taken to Acharya Shree Bhikshu Hospital.

IMD advisory

The IMD issued an advisory asking residents to stay indoors due to the impact of the thunderstorm in Delhi and neighbourhood areas. It warned of traffic disruptions and occasional reduction in visibility and damage to vulnerable structures, kutcha houses. It also warned that loose objects are likely to fly and people should not take shelter under trees.

After a prolonged heatwave, the rain brought the much-needed respite with Safdarjung, the official weather station, receiving 12.3 mm of rain till 8.30 a.m. Prior to Monday’s storm, the city had received only 3.3 mm of rainfall for the season.

Private weather forecaster SkyMet said that the minimum temperature recorded in the city was not only the lowest of the season but also the lowest in a decade during May. The lowest all-time minimum in May stands at 15.2 degrees Celsius on May 2, 1982, it added.

On May 15, the maximum temperature in parts of the city had touched 49 degrees Celsius with the IMD attributing the rise in temperature to the absence of active western disturbances that usually provide some relief.

Relief till May 25

The IMD has forecast cloudy sky with a chance of thunderstorms in Delhi and adjoining areas till May 25. The forecast for Tuesday reads, “Partly cloudy sky with light rain/thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 34 and 19 degrees Celsius respectively.

Gurugram inconvenienced

In Gurugram, most of the city’s perennial waterlogging points were left flooded, forcing a few schools to resort to online classes. The office goers also had a tough time with autorickshaw drivers charging exorbitant fares.

Rakesh Sihag, a resident of Sector 15, said he was on his way to drop his son to school in Sector 62 and had reached near HUDA metro station when he got a message from the school saying that offline classes were cancelled due to bad weather.

“There was heavy waterlogging near Medanta Hospital, HUDA City Centre metro station and Signature Towers intersection. Trees had fallen on the roads, blocking the traffic. A few vehicles also broke down,” he said.

The district administration had issued an advisory to private institutions to ask their employees to work from home to avoid traffic congestion. “This will help the civic agencies to clear the waterlogging and conduct repair works expeditiously,” said the advisory. The traffic returned to normal in most part of the cities by noon.