Signature bridge-DND elevated road project yet to take off

April 03, 2023 02:40 am | Updated 02:40 am IST - NEW DELHI

Alisha Dutta

The 18-km long proposed elevated road is meant to connect connecting the Wazirabad Signature bridge with the DND. | Photo Credit: File Photo

:

On March 6, while inaugurating the Ashram flyover extension, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that 15 other infrastructure projects were in the pipeline.

One of those projects is a proposal to build an elevated road connecting the Wazirabad Signature bridge with the DND. The Delhi government proposed it in its 2018 budget and work on it was scheduled to finish last month.

However, work on it is yet to start as the Public Works Department (PWD) project has not received clearance from the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (UTTIPEC). The 18-km long elevated road was proposed to reduce travel time between Wazirabad and the DND flyway by 15-20 minutes and decongest the Ring Road. Former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia pegged the tentative cost of the project at ₹2,500 crore.

The project was held up after the National Green Tribunal passed an order in July last year, asking the PWD to re-consider its plans as a large portion of it was proposed over the Yamuna floodplains. A PWD official said a reworked plan has been submitted to the UTTIPEC. If the new plan is approved, the department will send a preliminary estimate to the Delhi government. After getting the government’s clearance, the process of issuing tenders will be started, the official said.

