Signage near Singapore embassy corrected

October 09, 2023 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Sunday rectified a spelling mistake on a signboard near the Singapore High Commission in Chanakyapuri after the island nation’s ambassador pointed it out.

In a post on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Singapore High Commissioner to India Simon Wong posted a picture of the signage which read ‘Singapur High Commission’ with the remark “It is always good to spell check first”.

An NDMC official said the signage was promptly corrected and the council is checking if there are similar errors anywhere else.

Later, Mr. Wong posted a picture of the corrected signage and thanked the agency on X.

