Sidhu Moosewala case: Sachin Bishnoi deported from Azerbaijan

Sachin, nephew of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, provided logistical support to assailants who gunned down Moosewala last year, police said

August 02, 2023 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Sachin fled the country on a fake passport in the name of ‘Tilak Raj Toteja’, Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) said.

Sachin fled the country on a fake passport in the name of ‘Tilak Raj Toteja’, Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) said. | Photo Credit: ANI

:

Sachin Bishnoi, one of the main accused in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, was extradited from Azerbaijan and brought to India on Tuesday, a senior Delhi Police Special Cell officer said.

Special Cell officers had travelled to Azerbaijan’s capital, Baku, as part of the operation to bring the suspect, the nephew of dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, to Delhi.

Sachin was produced in a Delhi court, which remanded him in police custody for ten days.

Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) H.G.S. Dhaliwal said Sachin had fled the country a month before Moosewala’s murder on a fake passport in the name of ‘Tilak Raj Toteja’.

He added that Sachin is wanted in five cases, including the murder of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala. Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified persons in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29, 2022, a day after the Punjab government trimmed his security cover.

Delhi Police had named gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar as the main suspects in the case.

‘Helped in the recce’

“He helped in the recce and also provided one of the vehicles used by the assailants,” the officer said. The officer added that Sachin first left the country for Dubai but, fearing that he could be deported to India, made his way to Baku.

