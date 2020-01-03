Sidharth- Parking

Delhi

Delhi’s first fully automated tower car parking facility near Green Park metro station was inaugurated by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation said. Terming it “the most feasible new age parking system” to overcome the issue of congestion, Mr. Puri said the project would help contain pollution in the area.

