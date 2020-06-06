Sibal accuses police of filing false cases

Former Law Minister Kapil Sibal on Friday slammed Delhi Police for filing “false cases” against students while protecting the perpetrators of violence.
The Congress leader said those who shouted slogans like “goli maro (shoot the traitors)” and indulged in violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University are being protected while students are being threatened with Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
“What is happening is that young people who are in university and have some fire in their hearts for the good of the country and dare to oppose the policies of the Centre are being called in police stations. They are told that you either support us or we will slap UAPA against you, or you indicate this person’s names or that person’s name,” Mr. Sibal said, while accusing the police force of being partisan.
“The perpetrators of the violence are being protected. We know that some policemen were breaking cameras so that the real perpetrators could be protected,” he added.
