SI thrashed, robbed in Vasant Vihar

NEW DELHI

08 September 2021 00:22 IST

Accused hit him with helmet and took away his wallet: police

A police Sub-Inspector was robbed of his wallet after being threatened and beaten up by three bike-borne men in south-west Delhi’s Vasant Vihar on Saturday night, the police said.

SI Kunal, who is posted at Bindapur police station in Dwarka, was on his way home to Munirka when the incident took place. “When he reached Vasant Vihar, he was allegedly intercepted by three men. They hit him on his head with helmets and robbed his wallet containing cash after threatening him,” a senior police officer said, adding that the accused then escaped from the spot.

Luckily, the SI did not sustain major injuries as he was wearing a helmet. Based on the SI’s complaint, a case under Section 392 (punishment for robbery) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and multiple teams have been formed to nab the three men, the police said.

Police are scanning through the CCTV cameras installed in and around the vicinity of the crime scene to establish the sequence of events.