SI murder: daughter performs last rites, seeks police protection

On Monday evening, the eldest daughter of deceased sub-inspector Raj Kumar, Rajni Bala, performed the last rites of her father. “I was his son,” said the 31-year-old.

Ms. Bala and her younger sisters — Shanu and Vaishali — said their father would jokingly say: “Mera sab kuch meri betiyan hi karengi [Everything will be done by my daughters].”

Ms. Bala said as they were preparing for the last rites, all the relatives and family members looked to her.

Ms. Bala said she was already prepared to take on the responsibility. “At home too, I manage finances and used to help him with his office work, write letters for him. He never felt the need for a son,” she said.

However, his wife and daughters now feel threatened and are worried for their safety.

Mr. Kumar died after he was allegedly attacked by a bootlegger Vijay alias Bhuri on Sunday night. The accused has been arrested.

“We have been told that our lives are in danger and those who attacked my father might harm us. After performing the last rites, we have written to the police seeking protection but nothing has been done so far,” she said, adding that no officer approached the family after Sunday night.

“The Station House Officer and the Deputy Commissioner of Police had come to the hospital on Sunday but no one visited us after that,” she added.

DCP (Shahdara) Meghna Yadav said the letter has been received and a police picket with 24-hour presence is being installed outside their street. The family also demanded that the probe be conducted by another unit of the Delhi Police or the CBI as they do not trust the local police.

Videos of incident

“There are videos of the incident in which two to three people can be seen assaulting my father but they have only arrested one. Also, we suspect that those who thrashed him were sent by a local goon who had quarreled with my father about 15 days ago. All this needs to be probed,” she said.

Goel meets family

Union Minister Vijay Goel also met the family on Tuesday. “The family members said gambling and bootlegging are major issues here. The government should step forward to help,” said Mr. Goel on Twitter.

The daughters, holding on to their mother Shashi, recalled how they celebrated the couple’s wedding anniversary on April 19.

They also said that the family was planning to organise a party on June 1 as Mr. Kumar would have completed 30 years in service.