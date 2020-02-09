SI kills self after killing woman officer in Rohini

A 27-year-old Delhi police Sub-Inspector allegedly shot himself in Haryana’s Sonipat after killing a woman Sub-Inspector in Delhi’s Rohini on Friday, the police said on Saturday.

The SI, Preeti Ahlawat, posted in Patparganj Industrial Area police station, was returning home in Rohini East when she was shot dead. She had joined Delhi Police in 2018.

“Three bullets were fired at her from a close range. Two bullets hit her on the head, while the third hit a car passing through the area. She was taken to a hospital where doctors declared her brought dead,” said a police officer.

The police received a call about the incident around 9.30 p.m. A team was sent to the spot and the injured was rushed to a hospital. An eyewitness told the police that the woman was walking on the street after coming out of Rohini East metro station when a man came out of a car and fired multiple shots at her from a close range. The accused fled the spot in a white car after the incident.

“Based on the description of the assailant, CCTV footage of the area and mobile phone records of the woman, the police narrowed down on an SI with the Delhi police.He was traced to Sonipat, but by the time the police reached the location, they were informed about his death. He had used his service pistol in the crime,” said a senior police officer.

During preliminary investigation, it was found that the accused and the victim were acquaintances.After she had reportedly refused his advances, the accused started harassing her. He used to stalk her and was insisting on meet him but was turned down, the police said. On the night of the incident, the accused was deployed on security duty in Bhajanpura but remained untraceable.

Around 1 a.m. on Saturday, Haryana Police informed them about a policeman who was found dead in his car near Karnal Toll plaza. A Delhi police team has been sent to Sonipat for further investigation.

Three empty cartridges were found at the spot, the officer said, adding that a case of murder has been registered and a probe is on.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health: 011-4076 9002 (Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. -7.30 p.m.).