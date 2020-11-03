SI found dead

NEW DELHI

A 26-year-old Delhi Police Sub-Inspector was found dead at his residence in Mohan Garden here on Monday, said officials.

The SI was posted in Paschim Vihar (West) in Outer district. “A call was received in Ranhola police station at 5.15 a.m. The caller informed that his brother was found dead,” the officer said. No note was recovered from the spot but probe suggests he took the extreme step due to financial crisis.

