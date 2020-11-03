Delhi

SI found dead

A 26-year-old Delhi Police Sub-Inspector was found dead at his residence in Mohan Garden here on Monday, said officials.

The SI was posted in Paschim Vihar (West) in Outer district. “A call was received in Ranhola police station at 5.15 a.m. The caller informed that his brother was found dead,” the officer said. No note was recovered from the spot but probe suggests he took the extreme step due to financial crisis.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 3, 2020 12:39:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/si-found-dead/article33006901.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY