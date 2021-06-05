SI ends life at police station

NEW DELHI

05 June 2021 00:29 IST

A 31-year-old Sub Inspector posted in east Delhi’s Pandav Nagar Police Station allegedly ended his life inside the station on Friday morning while on duty.

Police said that the incident took place around 10.30 a.m. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead. No note has been recovered, a senior officer said.

The SI was from Agra and resided in Delhi with his wife, parents and siblings.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday (10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.)