Delhi

SI ends life at police station

A 31-year-old Sub Inspector posted in east Delhi’s Pandav Nagar Police Station allegedly ended his life inside the station on Friday morning while on duty.

Police said that the incident took place around 10.30 a.m. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead. No note has been recovered, a senior officer said.

The SI was from Agra and resided in Delhi with his wife, parents and siblings.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday (10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.)


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 5, 2021 12:30:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/si-ends-life-at-police-station/article34731659.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY