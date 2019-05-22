SI death: DCW asks cops to take urgent steps

DCW writes to cops, seeks probe details

The Delhi Commission for Women on Tuesday issued notice to the police over the death of a sub-inspector in Vivek Vihar, asking them for details of the investigation.

The commission asked the force to respond by May 24.

In the notice, it said the police should take urgent steps in curbing the sale of “illicit liquor and gambling” in the area. Additionally, the DCW sought information pertaining to previous complaints made against the accused and whether externment proceedings were initiated against him. Staff Reporter