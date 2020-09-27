Delhi

SI absconding after shooting at girlfriend

A police Sub-Inspector allegedly shot at his girlfriend in Alipur on Sunday evening.

A policeman passing through the area spotted a woman lying injured near Sai Mandir on GTK Road. He rushed her to a nearby hospital. On the way, the victim revealed that she has been shot at by SI Sandeep Dahiya, currently posted at Lahori Gate station, during a quarrel, said a police officer.

“A case under appropriate Section has been registered. The accused is absconding,” added the officer.

