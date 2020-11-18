Shutdown markets to deal with spike: Maken

‘Close offices and public transport too’

Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken on Tuesday called for a complete lockdown of markets, offices and public transport in the Capital to deal with the rising number of COVID-19 cases and warned that if projections given by experts come true the health infrastructure of the city is set to crumble.

According to projections by the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), Mr. Maken said the number of cases in the Capital will touch 15,000 cases a day soon. Looking at the current infrastructure available in the city, he added there will not be enough ICU beds and hospital beds available to treat patients. “We have already crossed 8,000 cases a day, and 15,000 cases daily is not far away if Central and State governments do not work together and prepare,” said Mr. Maken.

Mr. Maken said the Delhi government should not take a lockdown decision by calculating the loss in revenue that the step would cause but as a measure for public health and safety that will save lives.

The former Union Minister also hit out at Delhi Heath Minister Satyendar Jain for saying that the “third wave” was past its peak and that cases would come down now. “Such statements give people the impression that all is well, leading to people not taking adequate precautions,” said Mr. Maken.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Congress said that daily tests should be ramped up to two lakh per day.“The Delhi government has failed in checking the COVID spread and making adequate infrastructural arrangements. It is now asking the Centre for help when the situation has become bad,” said party unit Chief Ch. Anil Kumar.