Shut down 11 thermal power plants: Jain to Centre

New Delhi

15 October 2020 00:44 IST

Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday requested the Central government to shut down all 11 thermal power plants in the NCR and outside Delhi.

“Despite a Supreme Court order, the Central government intends to renew these power stations and allow them two more years,” the Minister said.

Mr. Jain said that the “biggest contributors” to Delhi’s pollution are the thermal power plants around the city and added that the city government is the only government which has shut down all thermal power plants in the State.

Advertising

Advertising

“The Central government intends to renew these power stations and allow them two more years to function, despite informing the Supreme Court in 2015 that by 2019 they will lower the pollution level. I have written to the Union Minister of Power and requested him to shut down the thermal power plants of the NCR,” he said.