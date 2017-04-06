Shunglu committee report, a ploy to malign party’s image: AAP

Reacting to the allegations of corruption and nepotism levied on the Delhi government by BJP and Congress, citing the Shunglu committee report, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday said that it is a ploy by the opposition to malign their image before the municipal polls.

AAP's national spokesperson Dilip Pandey said that if the government is found guilty “then all of its leaders can be hanged,” but why was no committee set up to inquire the rampant corruption in the MCD by BJP and Congress for the last 20years.

"We are ready to face consequences if found guilty. But we want to ask why no committee was set up to investigate the corruption in the MCsD. No proof is needed on how the BJP and Congress have ruined the civic bodies, it is for everyone to see," Mr. Pandey said.

The three-member Shunglu committee was set up by the former Lieutenant Governor, Najeeb Jung, in August last year, to look into the functioning of the the Delhi government.

The committee was headed by the former Comptroller and Auditor General, V.K Shunglu. The report was not made public until Thursday, by the Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken.

Rubbishing the allegations, senior AAP leaders said that it is the habit of the BJP to levy baseless allegations on them before elections. This, they said, was seen before the 2015 and 2013 Assembly elections as well.

"These are frivolous attempts to divert public attention from genuine issues such as the EVM fraud," Mr. Pandey said.

The party also lashed out at Congress saying that, Congress talking about corruption is like Gabbar Singh (the villian from famous Bollywood movie Sholay) preaching about non-violence.