Shrivastavanow full-fledgedpolice chief

Senior IPS officer S.N. Shrivastava was appointed as full-fledged Commissioner of Delhi Police on Thursday, according to an official order.

A 1985-batch IPS officer, who is scheduled to retire next month, was holding the post of Delhi Police Commissioner as an additional charge till date.

The order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs stated that Mr. Shrivastava has been cleared for holding the post of Commissioner of Delhi Police until further orders. His name was cleared by the competent authority, the order said.