Delhi

Shrivastavanow full-fledgedpolice chief

Senior IPS officer S.N. Shrivastava was appointed as full-fledged Commissioner of Delhi Police on Thursday, according to an official order.

A 1985-batch IPS officer, who is scheduled to retire next month, was holding the post of Delhi Police Commissioner as an additional charge till date.

The order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs stated that Mr. Shrivastava has been cleared for holding the post of Commissioner of Delhi Police until further orders. His name was cleared by the competent authority, the order said.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 22, 2021 12:52:43 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/shrivastavanow-full-fledgedpolice-chief/article34618261.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY