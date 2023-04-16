Shraddha’s father moves court, seeks mortal remains for last rites

April 16, 2023 01:39 am | Updated 01:39 am IST - New Delhi

Shraddha Walkar’s father on Saturday moved a Delhi court seeking the mortal remains of his daughter to perform her last rites. Shraddha was allegedly strangled to death by her live-in partner Aftab Poonawalla on May 18 last year.

Poonawalla, 28, allegedly sawed her body into several pieces, which he kept in a fridge for almost three weeks at his Chhatarpur Pahari house, before disposing of them over several days. The crime came to light in November 2022 when the police interrogated the accused following a missing complaint filed by Shraddha’s father in Mumbai.

The court, meanwhile, has reserved its order on framing of charges against Poonawalla. Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar has posted the matter to April 29. The arguments on the charges were completed on Saturday. The court is expected to announce the final decision on framing of charges and on Walkar’s father plea in the next date of hearing.

‘More than 10 months’

The application moved by advocate Seema Kushwaha, on behalf of Vikas Madan Walkar, said according to custom, the last rites had to be performed within a year and the last date for cremation based on the Hindu calendar, followed by the family of the deceased, is May 8. Underlining that more than 10 months have gone by since her death, the application requested for conducting the proceedings fast so the bones and other body parts of the deceased could be exhibited and handed over to her family.

“As per the customs followed by the community of the applicant, it is believed that the last rites/cremation must be performed within a year,” the application said.

“….Right to dignity and fair treatment, which is guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution, is not only available to a living person but also to the deceased,” the plea further said.

Special public prosecutor Amit Prasad said Delhi Police will file a reply on the application on the next date of hearing.