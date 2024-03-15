Shraddha Walkar murder case: open Aaftab for 8 hours a day, Delhi HC to Tihar Jail

March 15, 2024 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Friday ordered the Tihar Jail authorities to permit Aaftab Amin Poonawala, the primary suspect in the high-profile Shraddha Walker murder case, to spend eight hours daily outside his cell before being confined to solitary confinement at night. The High Court passed the order on a petition by Mr. Poonawala, contending that under the garb of security, he cannot be kept in solitary confinement. According to his counsel, while other prisoners enjoy eight hours of outdoor time daily, Mr. Poonawala is reportedly only granted an hour each in the morning and evening. “Since it is the request of the petitioner’s counsel, we direct the jail authorities to unlock him for eight hours, as applicable to other prisoners, and during the night, he be lodged in a solitary cell,” the HC ordered. The jail authorities said Mr. Poonawala was not kept with other inmates due to threat perception. Earlier, a trial court had passed directions with respect to giving due security to Mr. Poonawala after he was attacked while being taken to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Rohini. Mr. Poonawala’s lawyer said his client is allowed “zero” human interaction in jail and is being kept in solitary confinement even though he has not committed any “jail offence”. Mr. Poonawala is accused of strangling his live-in partner Walkar and chopping her body into pieces in Delhi’s Mehrauli on May 18, 2022. He allegedly stuffed the body parts into a refrigerator before scattering those at multiple places in the national capital over several days to avoid detection. The Delhi Police filed a 6,629-page chargesheet in the case on January 24, 2023. A a trial court here has framed the charges of murder and disappearance of evidence against Mr. Poonawala.

