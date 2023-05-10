Shraddha murder: court frames charges against Aftab, trial to start in June

May 10, 2023 01:45 am | Updated 01:45 am IST - NEW DELHI:

A court here on Tuesday framed charges under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (disappearance of evidence) of the IPC against Aftab Poonawalla, accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, setting the stage for the trial to begin next month.

“Sufficient material has been placed on record by the prosecution, which warrants trial of the accused for both the offences. From the aforesaid material placed on record by the prosecution, a prima facie case for the offence under Sections 302 and 201 is made out against the accused,” the order by additional sessions judge Manisha Khurrana Kakkar stated. As the accused hasn’t pleaded guilty, the court ordered the trial to start on June 1.

Aftab, 28, allegedly strangled Shraddha, 26, on May 18 last year and sawed her body into several pieces, which he kept in a fridge for almost three weeks at his Chhatarpur Pahari house before disposing of them over several days, to hide the evidence. The crime came to light in November 2022 when the police interrogated the accused following a missing complaint filed by Shraddha’s father in Mumbai.

According to the 6,629-page chargesheet filed by the police, after strangulating his live-in partner, Aftab purchased a saw, three blades, a hammer and a plastic clip. “Over the next four to five days, I cut the body into 17 pieces,” the chargesheet quoted Aftab’s disclosure statement.

In the chargesheet, the police also said that blood stains found in the fridge and other appliances in the house, where the two used to live, had matched her father’s DNA.

During the hearing in the case over the past six months, Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad told the court that the accused used to inflict violence upon the deceased. The SPP also told the court about Aftab’s alleged earlier attempts to kill Shraddha.

‘Earlier attempts’

For this, he relied on a complaint filed by the deceased with the Tulinj police in Vasai (Maharashtra) in 2020, accusing Aftab of trying to suffocate her and threatening to “kill her and cut her into pieces”.

The prosecution also relied on audio recordings of purported counselling sessions, where the victim could be heard saying, “He will find me, he will hunt me down, he will try to kill me.” It also said that the accused couldn’t explain multiple transfers from the victim’s bank account to his own.

The police also shared the reports of various tests the accused had been put through, including narco-analysis and lie-detector.

The accused’s counsel argued that the prosecution had only relied upon circumstantial evidence and that no substantive material had been brought on record to support the allegations of murder and disappearance of evidence.

