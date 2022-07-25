Showers likely in Capital on Monday

According to the India Meteorological Department, the city will witness a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of thundershowers on Monday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 36 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

Parts of the national capital witnessed rains on Sunday as the maximum temperature settled at 35.7 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said. Paschim Vihar in the western parts of the city and Laxmi Nagar in the east recorded rains. Shahdara and a few other places witnessed a drizzle, it added.

The minimum temperature was 27.1 degrees Celsius, it said. The relative humidity oscillated between 89% to 61%.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 25.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the average, while the maximum temperature was 34.9 degrees Celsius.