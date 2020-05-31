Showers bring respite, but temperature likely to soar

Rain and wind turned the weather pleasant in the Capital with the maximum temperature settling six degrees below normal at 34.6 degrees Celsius and the minimum settling seven degrees below normal at 20 degrees Celsius.

After overnight rain that was accompanied by gusty winds, the sun was out in the day but clouds gathered by evening, ushering in another spell of rain. The city recorded 9.2 mm rainfall overnight and 2.2 mm during the day till 5 p.m. Palam received more rain during the day at 10.2 mm.

The cool spell had come after a heat wave that saw temperature soar to 46 degrees Celsius, the hottest the Capital has endured in 18 years. However, the mercury is going to shoot up again. The forecast for June 1 reads: “partly cloudy sky with possibility of very light rain. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 38 and 21 degrees Celsius respectively.”

A Met official said that although temperatures are likely to rise by two-four degrees over the next few days, a heat wave is unlikely as there is a fresh western disturbance forming.