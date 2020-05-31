Showers bring respite, but temperature likely to soar

Rain and wind turned the weather pleasant in the Capital with the maximum temperature settling six degrees below normal at 34.6 degrees Celsius and the minimum settling seven degrees below normal at 20 degrees Celsius.
After overnight rain that was accompanied by gusty winds, the sun was out in the day but clouds gathered by evening, ushering in another spell of rain. The city recorded 9.2 mm rainfall overnight and 2.2 mm during the day till 5 p.m. Palam received more rain during the day at 10.2 mm.
The cool spell had come after a heat wave that saw temperature soar to 46 degrees Celsius, the hottest the Capital has endured in 18 years. However, the mercury is going to shoot up again. The forecast for June 1 reads: “partly cloudy sky with possibility of very light rain. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 38 and 21 degrees Celsius respectively.”
A Met official said that although temperatures are likely to rise by two-four degrees over the next few days, a heat wave is unlikely as there is a fresh western disturbance forming.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism