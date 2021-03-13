Showers bring relief from sweltering heat

NEW DELHI

13 March 2021 00:53 IST

City records 2.6 mm rain; minimum temperature likely to dip due to gusty winds

Light shower and overcast conditions brought relief from the soaring temperatures in the Capital on Friday. The maximum temperature settled at 30.7 degrees Celsius, which fell from the 35.5 degrees Celsius recorded the previous day, six degrees above normal for the season. The minimum settled at 17.9 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature is likely to fall further as several parts of the city experienced gusty winds in the evening as well.

The Safdarjung observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded 2.6 mm rainfall till 8.30 a.m. but nothing after 5.30 p.m. The relief came under the influence of a Western Disturbance. The forecast by the Met department shows that the temperatures are likely to rise again as no more rain is forecast.

The forecast for March 13 reads: “Partly cloudy sky with mist in the morning.”

