Should Kejriwal remain CM if arrested? AAP to ask people

November 08, 2023 01:43 am | Updated 01:44 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal chairing a meeting with AAP’s Delhi MLAs on Monday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal chairing a meeting with AAP’s Delhi MLAs on Monday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday said it will hold a nationwide referendum on whether party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should run the government from jail in the event of his arrest.

The decision was announced following a meeting of AAP councillors chaired by Mr. Kejriwal. The councillors urged the party chief to continue serving as the CM even if he is arrested, AAP said.

Mr. Kejriwal had chaired a similar meeting with all of AAP’s Delhi MLAs a day earlier.

The Enforcement Directorate had summoned Mr. Kejriwal for questioning on November 2 in connection with the excise policy case, in which former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh are already in judicial custody.

The AAP chief did not appear before the probe agency. Party leaders have since voiced apprehension about the arrest of their party chief.

Related Topics

politics (general) / corruption & bribery

